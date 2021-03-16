HELENA, Mont. - A Helena doctor was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault after reports from two of his patients.
According to court documents, on Dec. 10, 2020, a woman told police she had gone to see Dr. James Haldeman Armstrong for an appointment regarding her mental health. Dr. Armstrong asked the woman if she had a husband or boyfriend, told her she needed a physical examination and proceeded to touch her inappropriately.
During an interview on Dec. 17, 2020, another woman reported being touched inappropriately by Dr. Armstrong. Court documents stated she visited Dr. Armstrong on two occasions to obtain a prescription for mental health medication. Dr. Armstrong is accused of touching the woman and did not explain why his actions were medically necessary.
The woman also said Dr. Armstrong asked her "very detailed" information on her sex life. Dr. Armstrong reportedly told her she could avoid weight gain associated with her medication if she "enjoyed lots of sex with her husband." She said she felt uncomfortable with Dr. Armstrong's actions during the appointments.
Documents state Dr. Armstrong's medical license had previously been revoked in Arizona and Montana, stemming from sexual misconduct with patients in Arizona.
During an interview on March, 15, 2021, Armstrong denied touching the first woman and said he did not remember the second woman.
He told detectives in the case that the women's PTSD from other experiences was potentially triggered by him touching their stomachs as part of his normal evaluation, which could have caused them to disclose the sexual touching.
Dr. Armstrong was arrested on March 15 and booked in the LCSO jail. He has been released on his own recognizance with orders from the court to stay in the area and have no contact with the victims in this case.