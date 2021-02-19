The Friendship Center

HELENA - The Helena Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (DVSA) Working Group, and The Friendship Center, announced the ceremony for the Officer of the Year Award will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

According to a release, the ceremony will be held on Feb. 23 at 1:30 pm at the City-County Building at 316 N Park Ave. 

The award is to recognize the critical role law enforcement plays in serving victims of domestic and sexual violence in the community and to highlight the role of uniformed officers. 

Jenny Eck, Executive Director of The Friendship Center, Stephanie Cote from MT Dept. of Justice, Chief Hagen, and Sheriff Dutton will present an award to one recipient each from the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

 

