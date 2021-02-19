...Locally moderate to heavy snow showers may cause travel
impacts this afternoon and evening across southwest Montana...
Scattered to numerous snow showers this afternoon and evening will
move west to east across southwest Montana. These showers will
produce locally moderate to perhaps heavy snow rates for brief
periods of time. Those residing or traveling through this area,
particularly along the major highways such as Interstates 90 and
15, and US Highways 287, 191, and 89, and in population centers
such as Bozeman, Belgrade, Helena, Townsend, Ennis, Dillon,
Boulder, among others, should be prepared for rapidly changing
conditions. These include sudden drops in visibility to one-half
mile or less in falling snow, snow accumulations on roads
obscuring of road markers, and slick and/or icy conditions.
Mountain passes possibly impacted include, but are not limited to,
Homestake Pass, Elk Park Pass, Boulder Hill, Bozeman Pass, and
Norris Hill.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are
possible.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some
power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Moldan