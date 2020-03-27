HELENA- Two educators in the Helena School District are using their 3D printers to print masks for community healthcare workers.
Helena High School’s Drafting Educator, Jake Spearson, has 3D printers and has been printing the masks for healthcare workers in Helena according to Helena Schools.
Central High School’s Math Educator, Ryan Swenson, received a Helena Education Foundation Great Ideas grant for innovation to purchase a 3D printer. The printer was intended to create physical objects through a 3-dimensional design process, utilizing skills learned in Honors Math according to a release from Helena Schools.
Swenson has since used the printer to create two masks, and currently, St. Peter’s Health has one and is determining how many masks and what sizes they most need.
“We are thrilled to see this expanded application of the grant purchase,” said Executive Director Lisa Cordingley about Swenson using the 3D printer to make masks. “ We are so proud of Ryan and teachers like him who serve not only our students, but our whole community.”
The mask models were designed by a dentist in Billings who decided to share the model with anyone who wanted it.
Two teachers from Great Falls College MSU are also helping out by using a 3D printer to make masks to give to local clinics as well.