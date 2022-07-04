Helena experiences a dramatic flooding, YWCA experiences significant damage

HELENA, MONTANA- As of last night officials were monitoring severe flash flooding in the Helena area.

Andy Shirtliff posted photos from Downtown Helena on Last Chance Gulch at the corner of Last Chance Gulch and Lawrence.

He says "Thanks to the great staff at Old Salt Outpost, Gold Bar of Helena, Gold Bar & Western Bar," for helping them hunker down during the event.

Due to this flooding the The YWCA Helena experienced damage in their main house.

They says they will keep shop vacs running overnight and helpful hands are helping with the cleaning.

YWCA asks if you are able to help by making a donation to replace damaged mattresses, equipment, and supplies, they would be so grateful.

The Montana Book Co. posted that their store made it through that freak flood just fine.

Adding- "can’t say that for everyone, backed up toilets, standing water, flooded basements around downtown. Be patient as folks get things cleaned up. Thanks to everyone who reached out."

This is a developing story and we will keep you posted with more