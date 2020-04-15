Helena family’s home destroyed by drunk driver

HELENA – The Schleining family had just finished remodeling their home when a drunk driver came crashing through, completely destroying their home.
Nobody was hurt and right now they’re staying with neighbors next door. The family is expecting their third child in less than two weeks. Their mother, Paige, says the kids have been affected by the pandemic and being displaced from their home during this tough time has made them even more emotional and scared.
"I mean we're in a place that they feel safe so that does help,” says Paige. “Just with the pandemic going on that's already hard enough so it just adds on to it.... it's hard but we're doing okay."
Paige says they’re just glad everyone is safe and healthy, but now they’re struggling to cover the cost of repairs, food, and bills. If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe you can do so by clicking here.