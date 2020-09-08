Helena Family YMCA launces distance learning childcare program

Right now, ten weeks are being offered and as the year goes on weeks will be added as needed. The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds will provide the distance-learning camp in the exhibition hall. Currently, 40 students are signed up but they do have the ability have up to 120 kids.
"This distance learning childcare program really can help the community get back to work, while also making sure that the kids are doing what they need to do while they are in school,” says Tanya Eychner, Membership & Fitness Director, Helena Family YMCA.
Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided to kids throughout the day. During the school year, childcare will consist of tutors to help kids with their online school.
"A lot of the challenges for some of these kids is logging in, where do I go, I can't get connected, what's my password all of those things,” says Eychner. “So, we'll definitely be able to help do that, but we will also be able to help with tutoring things on the side."
The YMCA says they will continue to follow the most up-to-date safety COVID-19 protocols from Lewis and Clark Public Health and the Governor’s Office.
The Helena YMCA will also make sure your child will get time to play and engage in creative, educational, and fun activities throughout the day.
Eychner wants to thank the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for letting the YMCA use their facility as well as the county and city for coming together and asking them to do this.
“Now because of that we’ve been able to not only serve their kidos but all of the community kids as well,” says Eychner.
If you are interested in signing up or would like to find out more information about the program you can do so by clicking here or by contacting Alex Reid, the youth director at alex.reid@helenaymca.org.