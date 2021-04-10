HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Farmers’ Market is scheduled to open on May 1.
According to the farmers’ market Facebook, the board has submitted a contingency plan to the health department that would be put in place should Lewis and Clark County be put back under previous COVID-19 restrictions.
Because social distancing will not be able to be maintained at the market, masks will be required.
Vendors will be notified by email and updates to the market’s website and Facebook page on what steps to take leading up to the market.
An in-person vendor meeting is planned for April 24.
For more information regarding the market and for vendor information, you can visit the Helena Farmers’ Market website here.
Dear Vendors, We are so pleased to inform you that the Helena Farmers' Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, May...Posted by Helena Farmers' Market on Wednesday, April 7, 2021