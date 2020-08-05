HELENA- The Helena Farmers’ Market Board has chosen not to hold the market this year according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) says their staff spent a significant number of hours researching, consulting and providing technical assistance and are heartbroken to hear the decision.
“We too, are members of this community and believe the market is an essential part of contributing to a healthy, resilient, strong community,” LCPH wrote in a release. “We had hoped for an amended plan that would allow community members access to the wonderful local products our vendors have to offer in a safe environment protective from the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Although the market will not open this year, vendors are being offered help in finding alternative ways to sell their products outside of the market. LCHP is asking vendors to reach out by calling 457-8900 or emailing publichealth@lccountymt.gov.