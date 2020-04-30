HELENA- The Helena Farmers’ Market is opening on Saturday, May 2, and Lewis and Clark Public Health is giving recommendations to give people a healthy experience.
Helena Farmers’ Market posted to their Facebook saying they will be opening a limited market on Saturday, May 2, and only essential vendors will be allowed at the market during phase one.
According to the Helena Farmers’ Market, vendors who are qualified for the market are those that sell consumable products, such as food and agriculture, and hygiene products.
Recommendations for attending the farmers’ market from Lewis and Clark Public Health include:
Follow all market rules, including those aimed at reducing exposure to COVID-19.
Send one member of your family to shop for all.
Wear a cloth face mask.
Stay at least six feet from other shoppers.
Avoid touching merchandise. Allow vendors to bag your purchases.
Leave kids and dogs at home.
Don’t linger; stay only as long as it takes to get your produce.
If it’s busy, come back later.