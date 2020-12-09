HELENA - Craft breweries are steadily on the rise in the Treasure State.
According to the Montana Brewer's Association, over 90 craft breweries span across Montana. That’s 11.5 breweries per capita. We rank third in the nation for most hometown watering holes, now a local independent film maker is planning to show off some of our favorites on the big screen.
Right now you can help fund an online campaign to get things rolling.
Bozeman native and craft beer lover Brad Ouldhouse came up with the idea to feature every craft brewery across Montana, and what goes into making such special brews through the 'Montana Brewery Passport' documentary film. He plans to highlight the art and history of craft beer in Montana by putting the spotlight on local owners and brew-masters. He says this task is expensive, and must raise close to $35,000 dollars in order to get enough equipment and travel.
"The kickstarter campaign just was kind of that two-fold goal if you will. Yes, I want to raise that money and I want to get going but the support that I've gotten for the film and from people in the craft beer industry, from brewers, from the Montana Brewers' Association especially, it's just wonderful. I'm lit up about it,” said Ouldhouse.
Brad explains why every dollar sent his way will help showcase the best our state has to offer.
"I love telling video stories and I love craft beer, why not put the two together and try to make an impact on our breweries here in the state? So there's a tourism element in there but that's really what inspired all of it,” said Ouldhouse.
He says the idea started a few years ago after working with a client through his Helena-based video marketing company, and has been exploring options ever since.
Ouldhouse adds, this documentary could drive people back in to struggling local beer havens in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Brad expects shooting will take around 12-to-14 weeks and wishes to start this spring.
So far he's raised just over $2,300. The whole project could cost close to $400,000.
You can donate to his kickstart campaign here.
The documentary is set to be finished by May of 2022. After that, Brad hopes to submit it to the Bozeman and Big Sky film festivals.