HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Fire Department and the Helena Police Department shared some tips to help you be prepared for fires and other disasters.
To know when there is a disaster, you can sign up for the Smart 911 system to be notified via your home phone or cell phone as things happen.
They also say to keep an emergency kit with food, clothing and medication ready and to be ready to evacuate with any pets.
A final tip they gave was to prepare now rather than during an emergency situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.