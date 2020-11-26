Helena Fire Dept. fights more than just fires in 2020

HELENA – On this Thanksgiving Day and every day, there are many in our communities who go above and beyond to provide support.
At the Helena Fire Department, the crew has been battling more than just fires in 2020. They have managed to keep COVID-19 at bay, even in a job that often requires close encounters.
With the virus continuing to spread, Chief Ken Wood remains concerned as the holidays approach. Wood says they have gone from stepping up their protective equipment to wearing surgical masks in the stations. While some firefighters have even contracted the virus, he says he is proud of the way his station has managed to avoid an outbreak to this point.
"We respond to patients with COVID symptoms every day,” Wood said. “And many of those are confirmed with having the virus, yet we have not contracted the virus on the job through patient contact or spread it within the department."
And as the virus continues to be a major part of their day-to-day operations here, the Helena Fire Department is focused on preventing dangerous situations this holiday season. You can play a role in protecting your family and your home just by where you choose to put up your Christmas tree.
"When you get a Christmas tree, make sure you get it home,” Fire Marshal Lou Antonick said.
“Make sure you put it in a base, make sure its watered all the time so that you don't end up with a bunch of dry needles. Make sure that your lights are in good working order. We tell people if you have lights you know, that have frays or have been cut or not working properly, get rid of them."
So do your best today and all season long to take precautions whether it is the pandemic or holiday-related home projects. If you do need to call the fire department for help, be sure to express your thanks.