HELENA- Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 wrote a letter to the Helena City Commissioners and Mayor strongly opposing reducing the budget for the Helena Police Department (HPD) and eliminating School Resource Officers (SROs).
“Our members work daily in partnership with HPD and their SRO’s to continue to be the ‘Guardians of the Gulch,’” the letter posted to the Helena Firefighters IAFF L448 Facebook says.
It goes on to say any reduction in staffing will directly affect the safety of the community by way of time delays and weaker relationships with students, families and school staff.
Each year, the firefighters invite second-grade students to the fire station to influence them with positive behaviors to keep them safe around fire, and the letter states they believe interactions with school SROs are equally, if not more, impactful in influencing good behaviors in Helena’s youth and should be continued.
“The importance of local control of law enforcement cannot be overstated. What may be going on in other parts of the state or country does not fairly represent what is going on in Helena,” it reads.
The letter then urges that local citizens and their opinions should be heavily considered when decisions are being made.
“We do not support reduction of first responder staffing due to a national trend that does not take into strong consideration local facts and stakeholder input,” the letter goes on.
You can read the letter in full here: