HELENA- Due to precautions of the coronavirus, Helena Firefighters will not be traveling to Seattle next week for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Stairclimb.
According to the Helena Firefighters’ social media, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is monitoring the coronavirus situation carefully and is making changes to their schedule of events as needed.
The Stairclimb event scheduled for March 8 has been postponed to a later date for the safety of participants, volunteers and staff.
The event is only open to career or volunteer firefighters to complete the challenge in full structural turnout gear while on air according to the LLSA website.
The new date for the Stairclimb has not yet been announced.
Last year, the challenge raised $2.9 million for blood cancer research and in the challenges lifetime, they have raised over $20 million for LLS.
Two firefighter teams from Helena are planning on sending participants this year including, the Helena Fire Department, and the East Helena Volunteer Fire Department.