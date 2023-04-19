HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters in Helena arrived in time to put out a garage fire before it burned down a home next to it.
On scene, crews found a garage fully involved in fire that was starting to affect an adjacent house.
The home was saved thanks to quick action by firefighters, however, the garage was not able to be saved.
No details have been shared on the cause of the fire.
“Thank you to all our partners in the Helena Valley who were able to respond and assist. Luckily no one injured,” Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 said.
