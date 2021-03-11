HELENA, Mont. - Helena Firefighters rescued a dog off of Spring Meadow Lake Thursday.
Fire Station 1 tells Montana Right Now they got a call at 11:36 am that a dog had fallen through the ice and couldn’t get out.
When crews arrived, the dog was still treading weather about 30 feet from the shoreline, and could not pull himself up.
Fire crews were able to use ice rescue equipment and get a crew member into a suit who managed to grab the dog.
The rest of the crew pulled both of them back to safety and the dog was reunited with his owner at the scene.
Helena firefighters say while they don’t get these calls often, this time of year is when ice rescues are likely to happen because the ice looks steadier than it actually is.
“Ice rescue is something we practice every year and hope to never need,” Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 wrote.
