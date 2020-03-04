Helena Food Share holds 6th annual Doorsteps to Kid Packs

HELENA – The battle against childhood hunger is getting some help from the Helena Food Share. On Wednesday, March 4th, over 300 AmeriCorps members will be sent out to collect food items left out on doorsteps of those who live within the Helena and East Helena City Limits.
According to Helena Food Share, one in five children in the Capital City are experiencing hunger, but donating things like granola bars, fruit cups or even an individual oatmeal packet can help a child in need.
AmeriCorps members will collect food items from 15,000 homes in Helena and East Helena, before heading back to the warehouse at Helena Food Share.
“The whole goal of national service is to serve in our community and also learn and grow from our experiences,” Sarah Sadowski, Grants Manager for the Governor’s Office of Community Service. "So as we learn and grow, we are learning about what it means to connect people to resources in a really local and heart felt way.”
Each week Helena Food Share puts together more than 1,100 kid packs throughout the community, and with the financial and food donations from the kid packs program, they can get children food for the rest of the school year.
"We hear so much from parents, teachers, and administrators about how important Kid Packs are to these kids in Helena who are hungry,” says Bruce Day, Executive Director of Helena Food Share. “What it does to make a different in their lives and their readiness, and their preparedness for school and life."
Last year the food drive collected over 8,000 pounds of food, along with $30,000 in donations. If you would like to find out more information about the Kid Packs Program or make an online donation you can do so by clicking here.