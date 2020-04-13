HELENA, Mont. - Helena Food Share says it is open and available to provide emergency food assistance to anyone in need.
The food pantry is open every weekday and provides grab-and-go food boxes for anyone who needs emergency food assistance. Helena Food Share says this service is limited to two boxes per month and will be available at the front door. Customers will be asked for a photo ID and the number of people in their household. New customers in need of food are welcome and just need to bring a photo ID.
Helena Food Share says at this time they are unable to accept food donations from individuals and groups due to COVID-19 requirements for operations. The organization is instead asking the public for monetary donations to its COVID-19 Emergency Operations Fund.
For more information on locations and hours, click here.