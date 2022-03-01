Helena, MT - Helena Food Share will soon be starting a new way to donate to those in need.
As inflation creates rising costs in food for everyone, the Helena Food Share has experienced an influx of people relying on goods that sometimes are not always readily available.
Bruce Day, Executive Director of Helena Food Share explained they've seen a 25 percent increase in people coming to Helena Food Share since December 2021.
Day added, they are now starting to see the impact of inflation on food prices not just for everyone, but for the food purchases they make.
"Well, I think you know, we've seen a couple of things, one, gaps in the supply chain for foods. We haven't always had foods that we've wanted or needed, or readily available when we've wanted or needed them," said Day.
Right now, Helena Food Share currently receives their food from a variety of sources, but primarily uses the "Grocery Rescue Program". Trucks go to grocery stores around the Helena valley and gather food that the stores are not able to sell.
Community food drives are starting to make a come back as the pandemic starts to slow down but they still rely heavily upon purchasing a fair amount of food, donations from the public as well as donated food that comes from the Montana Food Bank Network and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Despite of the higher supply and demand of food, the non-profit tells us that in a couple weeks, people can donate to their website based on their specific needs, whether it be bread, milk, fruit, or beans.
Day continued, "We are starting to do more food drives again, we are asking the public to help us with donations through virtual food drives. So, you can more of less shop for foods on our website. We will be opening that soon, allowing people to just have the convenience of saying, 'hey, yeah, I'd like to buy ten cans of soup, or I'd like to buy ten cans of beans, and they can do that on our website."
Even though they say they've seen an uptick in the amount of people who use the food bank, they know there's more people out there that need help. If you know someone in need or if you want to help go to https://helenafoodshare.org/
