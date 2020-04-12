HELENA- The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reminding people of recreational opportunities in the forest that can help them and your loved ones maintain physical and mental health wellness during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a release, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest say they have seen an increase in use from the public, adding that even though you are outdoors, it is still important to practice physical distancing.
If a trailhead for dispersed recreation location you visit seems crowded, or if the parking area is full, you are advised to go to a different trail that has fewer people in order to maintain social distancing. If you are on a trail, the release says asks that you warn others of your presence and step aside to let other visitors pass in a safe distance.
“Getting outdoors and being in nature is now more important than ever,” said Bill Avey, Forest Supervisor. “We ask folks as they enjoy hiking trails and other recreation on the National Forest to adhere to social distancing.”
Many public restrooms are close in alignment with CDC recommendations according to the release, so visitors should be prepared for limited or no access.
Visitors are also being advised to avoid high-risk activities, as first responders and healthcare systems may be overwhelmed at this time.