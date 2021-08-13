Helena High Bengals kick off fall practice

HELENA, Mont.- NFL preseason may be underway, but in the Capital City, fans are gearing up for Friday night lights.
The Helena Bengals and the Capital Bruins were both knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals last fall. However, for the Bengals, coaches and players around practice say they are the team to beat this fall.
Their goal may sound familiar. “Our main goal is to win a state championship,” said senior quarterback and Missoula Grizzly commit Kaden Huot. In order to get that done, they will continue to look to a core group of guys who almost made it happen last year.
The Bengals are welcoming a plethora of impact players back. Returning for 2021 is their leading passer, three of their top four rushers, two of their top four receivers. Also returning is their second-leading tackler on defense. Huot led the conference in almost every major statistic for quarterbacks as a junior last season.
“It'll be fun as our senior year with the senior boys and playing under these coaches for the last time. So yeah, I'm looking forward to that," said Huot.
Chemistry and experience are such vital parts of team sports, without it, the value of what a team effort can bring can quickly be lost.
“You know the nice thing about this crew is they’ve all played together for a lot of years. They played small fry together; they played basketball together throughout their lives. This is a good group, a good core of guys and they know each other very well. So the nice thing about that is your culture gets created very easily,” said head coach Scott Evans.
"I think experience is a big one, we've all been starting since sophomore year. So, I think that just adds a lot, just going into the playoff game acting like you've been there before, I think that's big. And then, you know just being athletes, because even our big guys are just so athletic, so that really helps us out on the line," chimed in senior wide receiver and defensive back Chase McGurran, who remains a key piece from last year’s team.
McGurran also told me that despite the nerves that may come with seeing fans back in the stands, that he could not be happier to get fans back in the seats... The Bengals kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 27 as they travel up to Great Falls for a battle under the lights with the Bison.