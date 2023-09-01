After both Helena High and Billings West lost in close games in week one, the two squared off in Helena with Helena High winning 21-14 thanks to two fourth quarter touchdowns.
Helena High overcomes Billings West 21-14 in home opener
- Jack Marhsall // SWX Montana Helena
Locations
Jack Marshall
NonStop Local Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 16 Attorneys general, including Montana, alerting of SHEIN's business practices
- Sloppy hunters put hunting in Montana at risk, FWP shares proper practices
- NFL Roster Cuts & Signings: Update on Montana Players
- Bodies found in Boulder home believed to be result of a homicide-suicide
- Remains of Climber Found on Reynolds Mountain
- Grizzly bear killed in self-defense action in Whitefish Range
- Belgrade police notified of political group leaving flyers, bags of sand in driveways
- Maryland oral surgeon convicted of murder in girlfriend's overdose death
- Montana ExpoPark reports almost $2 million in revenue from the 2023 Montana State Fair
- Shooting suspect leaving Superior arrested near Highway 12
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2023 Nonstop Local - ABC FOX 2200 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.