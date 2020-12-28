HELENA, Mont. - For Helena High School's winter season the total number of spectator attendance for all events is still limited to 25 or less, according to the County Health Department on Monday.
They also said all team and sport practices will remain closed to spectators. These protocols are in place until further notice on improving COVID-19 conditions.
On Monday, Helena High School released the following list of guidelines that they ask all participants, coaches, trainers, managers, administrators and spectators to follow:
Competition general guidelines for spectators
- Home team participants will be allowed one spectator per dressed participant with some additional limitations for size of specific activities (see below).
- This limitation does apply to crosstown contests. Only the host school will be allowed a single spectator per participant.
- A participant is defined as an athlete (sport team member, dance/cheer team member) in uniform for the contest. Coaches, managers, administration, trainers and all other individuals working the event will not be granted a spectator pass.
- No spectators from outside of the Helena community will be allowed to attend an event hosted by HSD #1.
- Concessions will remain closed.
- Passes are transferable with a limit of one spectator per participant per event.
Entrance to activity
- A single point of entry has been established at all HSD #1 owned facilities for spectators.
- The pass list completed by head coaches and provided to the Activities Office will be used to check off a single pass for each participant.
- Activity workers will screen each spectator. Screening questions will be displayed at each entry point as will banners with our spectator rules. Hand sanitizer will be used by all spectators upon entrance to the event.
- Spectator Entrance to each event will open 20 minutes prior to scheduled start time of the first event. If success events are occurring, each event will be allowed entrance upon completion of the preceding contest.
Spectator expectations during events
- Spectators attendance will be limited only to an activity where their own child is an active participant in that contest. For example, freshman basketball parent will only be allowed as a spectator at a freshman game.
- Spectator pass must be presented to gain entrance.
- All spectators must wear an appropriate mask or face covering at all times. All face coverings must be worn to insure they cover both mouth and nose.
- Spectators must remain in the designated seating areas.
- Spectators will maintain social distancing of at least six ft.
- At the conclusion of the event, spectators will immediately leave the facility, no contact with coaches, participants, officials, or any other person is permissible.
- Where multiple activities take place in succession spectators will leave at the conclusion of their child’s event as quickly as possible.
- Signage will be displayed to remind spectators of these expectations.