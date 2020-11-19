HELENA- Helena High School and Capital High School are temporarily closing to in-person instruction starting Monday, November 23.
Helena Public Schools (HPS) says the closure is due to staffing challenges in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not a result of in-school virus transmission,” HPS wrote in a release. “Rather, the continued escalation of local COVID-19 cases has significantly hindered our collective ability to keep staffing levels at an acceptable minimum.”
Remote learning will start Monday, November 23, and go on for two weeks through Friday, December 4.
All other Helena Public Schools, including all elementary schools, both middle schools and PAL, are staying open at this time, utilizing the current Phase I schedule.
