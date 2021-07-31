Larry the Cable Guy

HELENA, Mont. – Larry the Cable Guy is looking to "Git-R-Done" with a comedy show at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18.

Tickets to the show go on sale here on Aug. 13 with reserved seats going for $75 and general admission tickets for $65.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country.

Larry created The Git-R-Done Foundation, named after Larry's signature catchphrase, which has donated more than $7 million to various charities emphasizing children's and veteran's causes and to places such as The Arnold Palmer Hospital, Operation Homefront and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

Tags

News For You