HELENA, Mont. - The Capital City Classic basketball tipped off in Helena with thirty-six teams from across Montana coming to compete in the tournament, which takes place across four gyms in Helena, but not only is this a good opportunity for local players to come compete, but also for Montana referees.
The tournament is the unofficial start of basketball season after all MHSA spring sports have come to a close.
“It's a fun tournament, thirty-six total teams were at it this year and it's also a great opportunity for the officials to come out and get a little practice in as well," Brandon Day, Helena High's head basketball coach, said.
Along with the basketball action, there was also plenty of referee action, as over sixty officials from across the state came for an officiating camp.
“I love it, you give back to the kids, you give back to the sport, stay involved," Rob Tesch, the camp's director said. "You know I wish I could make money, enough money to pay the bills if I could ref every day or teach reffin.”
Tesch is a referee for high school and college in Montana.
Last year, Montana had referee shortages and even had games canceled due to lack of officials.
“Rob Tesch puts on a great camp here, I think we’ve got sixty five officials who pay to come here and get better just like the players are, just like coaches are and so to see everybody working together making this happen is fantastic, it's gonna improve our game," Guy Almquist, Capital High's head basketball coach, said.
“The fans, the players, the coaches, they all want consistency and I believe that if we can get together, preach the same thing, talk about the same aspects, we'll be on a better page for consistency throughout the state," Tesch added.
