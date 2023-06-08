Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Montana, including the following counties, in north central Montana, Pondera and Teton. In west central Montana, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rock falls and flowing water on road surfaces are likely in mountainous areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 1 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen across most of the advised area due to thunderstorms, with additional heavy rain expected through the evening hours tonight. Additionally, debris flows have resulted in the closure of several mountainous roads along the Rocky Mountain Front. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lincoln, Valier, Augusta, Heart Butte, Wolf Creek, Pishkun Reservoir, Nilan Reservoir, Bean Lake, Bowmans Corner, Dupuyer and Craig. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Southwest Montana and portions of central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with 0.25 inch to 0.75 inches expected to fall mainly this afternoon into this evening. Embedded thunderstorms could also cause localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With runoff down steep terrain, along with somewhat saturated soils, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding and debris flow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&