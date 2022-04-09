HELENA, Mont. – The ever-rising housing market in Helena and throughout the state of Montana, is at an all-time high.

In 2021, the market increased by over 26% with the average median home sticker price costing around $400,000.

This is the highest the Helena housing market has grown over the last decade in just one year.

The sudden uptick in pricing began during the COVID-19 pandemic in Jan. of 2020, which initially pushed houses up 13% from 2019.

Dr. Jeremy Johnson, Chair of the Political Science and International Relations department at Carroll College sheds some political insight as to why Helena’s housing market has boomed so rapidly.

“Obviously, it’s a supply and demand problem,” said Dr. Johnson. “There is more demand than supply to an extreme degree, it was all exacerbated by COVID–there’s no doubt that COVID has worsened the situation.”

He continued, “There’s already a pre-existing condition before COVID there was already shortages nationwide but the last couple of years have made it worse. Certainly nation-wide there’s over a five million home shortage–probably, five/six million homes, more homes are probably needed and there’s a supply-chain problem and there’s also labor shortages right now.”

The rapid increase in prices for homes throughout Lewis and Clark County has been said to be because of the repercussions of the pandemic, resulting in a supply and demand debacle, with more people moving to Montana and cities like Helena, Missoula and Bozeman, the need to a buy a house has grown, but the inventory is low.

Meaning that what housing is available sells, and sells fast, at a much higher price.

“Further, Montana’s a popular place now, certainly with COVID and people are moving into the state and certainly the home building has not been kept up,” said Dr. Johnson.

“We have a particular problem with locally-low wages in the region and it’s becoming more and more difficult for someone on a typical Helena salary to be able to afford a home.”

Yet, despite housing prices continually rising, Dr. Johnsons says for those still looking to buy a home in the Helena Valley, there is still hope.

“Well, you have to have some patience, you have to have some patience, you have to understand, look at the market, look at the financing situations, certainly at certain times, you know homes do still come on the market, now whether they’re affordable or not that’s another question,” said Dr. Johnson.

He continued, “At one time, a decade ago, you know, you could be really choosy–you may have to be less choosy today, and if you’re a ‘handy’ you know, work on the home yourself.”

The question still remains whether younger generations, like Millennials and Gen. Z, will be able to enter the housing market as rates and inflation continue to spike.

Dr. Johnson stated, “It’s difficult for anyone right now, especially first-time homeowners. Bozeman is one of the most extreme examples. The price of housing there is now more expensive in Bozeman than in some of the burrows of New York City. Not Manhattan or Brooklyn, but getting close… and we are not accustomed to that in Montana,”

He continued, “And certainly we have the problem with employers are not accustomed to paying wages in Montana that anywhere match how expensive the housing market is. That’s difficult for employers, who are currently trying to find ways to increase salaries for their employees so that way there’s viable options. In Helena, a typical salary for the government in Helena, a college, any sort of private business, does not meet what the asking price of a normal house is in Helena anymore and that creates difficulties,” said Dr. Johnson.