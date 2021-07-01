Helena July 4 event organizers look to sort out confusion

HELENA, Mont. -- There has been some confusion online around July 4 ceremonies taking place at Centennial Park this weekend.
While the hot dogs and root beer floats aspect of Helena’s July 4 event will not be present, organizers want people to know they are still having a ceremony.
After last year's event was kept smaller in size and crowds turned away due to COVID-19 restrictions, at noon on Sunday, the Helena Boy Scouts will raise “Old Glory” high above the Capitol City.
Unlike last year, anyone is allowed to attend and bring their families to watch the ceremony. This week, I spoke with event organizer Josh Clement about why they are emphasizing the flag raising, and why it is important to him...
"Whether the pandemic has paused everything, slowed everything down, we still have the ceremony,” Clement said. “We raise the flag and celebrate our birthday at noon. And just remind people as they drive by this town, they come out and have a walk on the Fourth of July that they know that there is something that unifies all of us together."
Clement says with regard to the larger, more traditional event, they start planning logistics out in January, and based on information at the time; felt they wouldn't be able to organize things even though COVID-19 cases have declined over the past few months.
Clement wants people to know no one entity is to blame, between the city, county, and organizers, and says the process of getting volunteers and supplies together takes more time than people might think.