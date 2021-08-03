Helena, Lewis and Clark Co. law enforcement agencies to host "National Night Out" event

HELENA, Mont. -- Law enforcement in Helena is holding a National Night Out event as part of an effort to help promote police-community partnerships.
Events like these are taking place across the country on Tuesday, as law enforcement agencies are looking at new ways to introduce them to the community in a more friendly and laidback setting.
The event will be taking place Tuesday night in Helena over at Ryan Park by the Fairgrounds from 6-9 p.m. The goal is to have people stop by and learn about the various roles law enforcement plays, which includes things the Sheriff's Office, Helena Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol oversee, including search and rescue operations, water emergencies, and the helicopter unit.
Lewis and Clark County Sr. Deputy Chris Norris says more than anything -- they just want to show the community they're here to help out.
"It allows us to you know, interact with the community in a non-law enforcement capacity, just have a good time, and really take that general law enforcement context out of the equation," Norris said.
This is the first time the sheriff's office is hosting an event like this, but the national organizing efforts for this event have existed since the mid-1980's. With an added emphasis on police and community relations over the past 15 months, events like these can help bridge the gap. There are seven other police departments across the state participating in this year's event, including Billings, Butte, Deer Lodge, Great Falls, Havre, Missoula, and Shelby
