HELENA, Mont. - Ahead of archery season, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reminding visitors to brush up on their motor vehicle use maps (MVUM).

“Each year our law enforcement cites folks who have strayed off course damaging sensitive meadows, sagebrush habitat, and riparian areas,” the Forest said.

Motorists can use MVUM to find National Forest System routes or areas that designated as open to motorized travel before they head out.

Roads and trails on the maps are displayed by vehicle class, like highway-legal vehicles, vehicles less than 50 inches wide and motorcycles; seasonal allowances; distance allowances; and more.

The Forest emphasized that routes not shown on the MVUM are not open to public motor vehicle travel.

District offices are always available to help you figure out where you can bring a motorized vehicle as well. You can also visit the USDA website to learn more and download maps.

If you see a hunting or driving violation, you can report it by calling TIP-MONT at 1-800-847-6668.