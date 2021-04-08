GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If spending your summer in the mountains sounds like the perfect way to forget about the cold of winter, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest recreation staff are recruiting volunteers to serve as campground hosts.
Volunteers are being recruited to serve as campground hosts for the Logging Creek, Many Pines and Dry Wolf Campgrounds located in the Little Belt Mountains, Thain Creek Campground located in the Highwood Mountains, and Crystal Lake Campground located in the heart of the Big Snowy Mountains.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service, hosts provide their own trailer and occupy a prominent campsite in a campground and helps answer visitor questions, explain and encourage compliance with the rules, and provide light maintenance of the campground.
“Our campground hosts welcome folks to the Forest and site,” said Jefferson Division Recreation Manager Bob Gliko, “We are looking for folks who will be ambassadors of the Forest and who share our values of safety, diversity, conservation, interdependence and service.”
A host would ideally be in the campground before Memorial Day and through Labor Day weekend.
Hosts may leave for a couple of days throughout the week, however, they would need to be at the campground over the weekends.
This is a volunteer position and there is no compensation for expenses.
If you are interested and would like to work in the role for at least a month, you are encouraged to apply.
For more information, you can contact 406-236-5103.