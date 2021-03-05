Helena looks into adding city's third fire station

Minutes, even seconds can make a world of difference in an emergency, so the Helena Fire Department wants to speed up their response time by adding a new station.
Right now, the only two fire stations in Helena are on Neill Ave. and North Hannaford St. However, city officials are planning a third fire station by the airport, in the northern part of the Helena Valley.
At a recent city commission meeting, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk and Helena Fire Chief Ken Wood identified the need for a third fire station in the city. In fact, it was actually first pointed out as far back as 2006, with a plan to have the new station in place by 2013 -- but that never happened.
"There is concern about a trend he had been watching and wanting to ensure that we are addressing what could and should have been into the future brought forward," Harlow-Schalk said.
As the commission looks into this specific issue, she also says they keep three specific priorities in mind as they move through the planning process both on this project and in general.
"The first is the healthy and sustainable growth within Helena, promote healthy and sustainable growth within Helena, improve neighborhood visibility, and promote a safe community," Harlow-Schalk said.
When the need for the new station was first recognized, predictions showed Helena would have just over 25,000 residents by 2020. However, the US Census Bureau now estimates the city actually has over 33,000 people who depend on the city's services, and the city manager says the demand even comes from Montanans outside of Helena’s jurisdictional lines.
"This is just the beginning of a conversation around what it is that Helena wants and needs to look like and what the commission wants it to look like into the future and their strategy."
From here, Harlow-Schalk tells me they will conduct a new study to see how the city should respond and will have a third party look into the issue as well.