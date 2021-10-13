GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Helena man has been sentenced after agents found about a pound of meth and over $6,000 believed to be drug proceeds.
In June, 38-year-old Robert Raymond Fasuga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm.
A release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) says the prosecution alleged in court documents that on June 14, 2020, Fasuga had at least one stolen firearm after he fled from law enforcement, pulled two firearms from his person and pointed them to his head.
Fasuga was talked down by law enforcement and later told agents he assumed the guns were stolen because he paid $50 for each one.
A .380 pistol recovered from Fasuga belonged to Mountain Man Trading Post in Belgrade the DOJ said.
The government also alleged Fasuga was a drug dealer.
When a search warrant was being executed on March 24, 2020, agents reportedly found about a pound of meth Fasuga intended to sell along with $6,779 that was believed to be from drug proceeds.
Robert Raymond Fasuga was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.