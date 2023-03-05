HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department received a call at about 5:15 Sunday morning regarding a domestic dispute.
Officers arrived at the scene at the five-hundred block of Raven Run St. where they found that a man had strangled his partner and tried to prevent the victim from calling the police by taking away their phone.
This man was ultimately arrested for his actions, along with tampering with a communication device and a probation violation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.