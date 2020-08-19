HELENA- A 24-year-old Helena man has been charged for holding his father in a choke hold after a physical altercation.
On Monday, August 17, a deputy was dispatched to a domestic altercation on Rinay Road.
When the deputy arrived on the scene, they talked to Aaron Taylor Littlefield, who told them his father, the victim, had punched him in the face while he was sitting in his car.
Littlefield said he then got out of the car and choked the victim to defend himself.
The deputy spoke to the victim who said Littlefield made threats to physically assault him, before getting into a car in the driveway and spinning the tires.
Court documents say the victim and another family member were standing next to the car while Littlefield was spinning the wheels, the victim saying Littlefield continued to make threats to physically harm him.
The victim said he does not remember how the incident became physical, stating “I could have thrown a punch, or he could have thrown a punch.”
After that, the victim said Littlefield then gout out of the car and came at him.
According to the victim, he was backed against the front door of the house, and before he knew it, Littlefield got behind him and put him in a choke hold.
The victim said there was enough pressure to block his airflow and almost caused him to lose consciousness, also telling the deputy that he started to “feel the fade out when you don’t have oxygen,” adding that his throat feels like Littlefield nearly broke it.
Littlefield then left the scene in his car while driving recklessly, before coming back and threatening physical harm to the victim and other family members and leaving again the victim stated.
The deputy observed bruising and a small cut on the victim’s neck, the victim saying his neck was sore and that it hurt to swallow.
The victim also noted Littlefield has a history of violent outbursts and said he was not in a frame of mind to even talk or reason with.
Aaron Taylor Littlefield has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member.