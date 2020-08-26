HELENA- A Helena man has been charged with several counts of sexual intercourse without consent after raping a 10-year-old, court documents say.
On August 22, a 12-year-old witness reported to a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy that a friend was being raped by her mother's boyfriend, Robert Michael Arellano.
Arellano is 35-years-old, and the victim is 10-years-old according to court documents.
The witness stated she slept at the victim’s house the night before, and that the victim told her about the sexual assault in the morning.
The witness told the deputy the victim keeps a journal of when the sexual contact happens, and that the victim told her the assaults have been happening for over a year.
A detective further interviewed the witness on August 24, the witness stating the victim confided in her about being sexually abused by Arellano, and that she is still being sexually abused.
According to court documents, the witness said the victim told her how Arellano used sex toys, and showed her the sex toys, which she said were kept in Arellano’s room.
A search warrant was executed on August 25, detectives finding the victim’s journal with five dates and times of days documented.
Several sex toys and SD cards were found in Arellano’s bedside drawer during the search as well.
When the victim was forensically interviewed, she stated the sexual abuse had been happening for several years, and that she had moved into a Helena residence with Arellano a little over a year ago.
The victim said the rapes happened on the couch, her bedroom and Arellano’s bedroom, and that Arellano had filmed her being raped using his phone on one occasion.
Robert Michael Arellano has been charged with 6 counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual abuse of children.