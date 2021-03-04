Helena man crushed to death by idling truck

HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said a 59-year-old man was crushed to death by his idling truck around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
Roger Englert died of critical injuries sustained on the scene outside of his home. Sheriff Dutton said the man was coming back from a medical appointment in Helena when he got out of his truck at a gate and didn't fully put the car in park. He got out of the truck, which rolled forward.
According to Sheriff Dutton, blunt force trauma is the exact cause of death and the incident has been ruled as an accident. Next of kin have been notified.