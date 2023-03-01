HELENA, Mont. - A Helena man is facing charges for firing into a car early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:30 am, Helena police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Broadway for a report of an occupied vehicle being shot at.

The complainant reported he and a friend gave a man a ride home and that as he was leaving the car, he became hostile.

After getting out, the man reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot through the passenger door window.

One of the people in the car complained of getting glass in his eye, but no other injuries were reported.

Officers were able to find glass on the ground along with a spent shell casing.

After learning the identity of the suspect, Ronald King, 57, officers were able to make contact and took him into custody without incident.

Ronald King, was placed under arrest for attempted deliberate homicide and carrying a concealed firearm while Intoxicated. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office jail without bond.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be pending.