News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided. Pallister was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on May 31, 2022, Pallister intended to maliciously damage by fire and explosive a Helena Public Schools building and that he took a substantial step toward the commission of the offense. The indictment further alleges that Pallister possessed pipe bombs and a silencer, which were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Helena Police Department.