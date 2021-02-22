HELENA, Mont. - One man is asking for community help in filling the trailer pictured above with emergency and essential supplies for those affected by the weather and power outages in Texas.
Ken McLean of Helena has been putting together fundraisers for people in the Helena community. Typically, he can be found in the Safeway parking lot hosting barbeque fundraisers to raise funds for local organizations. However, when he heard of the emergency in Texas, he felt the need to reach out.
Through an Instagram post, McLean said he is looking to fill an entire trailer with bottled water, non-perishable foods, baby diapers and necessities, pet foods, blankets and other essential supplies people could use in Texas. Cash donations are also welcome.
He said U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale is assisting to coordinate the donation with Texas Congressman August Phluger, so that items can be dispersed to those in need.
Starting at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23 McLean said he will be at the Helena Safeway every day until the trailer is filled.
As soon as the trailer is filled, McLean said he will drive it down to Texas.
For more information on McLean's journey you can follow his Instagram account @bigskysmokenbbq.