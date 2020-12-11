Weather Alert

...REDUCED VISIBILITIES CONTINUE... FOG, LOCALLY DENSE AT TIMES, CONTINUES TO REDUCE VISIBILITIES ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. WHILE VISIBILITIES HAVE GENERALLY IMPROVED TO AROUND HALF OF A MILE TO ONE MILE, LOCAL REDUCTIONS TO NEAR A QUARTER OF A MILE ARE POSSIBLE. ROAD SURFACES, SIDEWALKS, AND BRIDGE DECKS MAY BE ICY DUE TO THE FOG AND OR FREEZING DRIZZLE THAT WAS OBSERVED EARLIER IN THE MORNING. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA SPACING BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND TURN ON YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS IF YOU ENCOUNTER FOG WHILE DRIVING.