HELENA- The Helena Municipal Court will be temporarily closing starting December 17 through January 3.
During the closure, Municipal Court will not be answering the phone, the office will not be open to the public and initial appearances, trials or hearings will not take place according to Lewis and Clark County’s social media.
Applications for protection orders can be obtained through the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.
The Municipal Court will reopen at its new location at 406 Fuller Avenue on January 4, 2021.
