HELENA, Mont. - Local nonprofits in Helena are receiving grant funding related to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Helena says it built the COVID Recovery Fund from savings created by federal CARES Act reimbursement for already-budgeted expenses in the General Fund in 2020.

The following nonprofits are receiving funding:

$5,000 - Instar Enterprises

$5,000 - Girls Thrive

$5,560 - Exploration Works

$4,000 - Family Promise of Greater Helena

$2,500 - Rotary Club of Helena

$14,000 - CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties

$9,000 - Helena Symphony

$10,598 - Archie Bray Foundation

$14,000 - Intermountain Deaconess Children's Services

$7,975 - Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Montana

Total Amount Granted: $77,633

Grant applications were evaluated in an open meeting on December 6, 2022 at the Lewis and Clark Library, and ratified by the HACF board of directors in an open meeting via Zoom on December 13, 2022.

In total, the City provided $402,000 to the Recovery Fund, with HACF receiving $14,000 to administer the funds.

According to the City, the COVID Recovery Fund was built from savings created by federal CARES Act reimbursement for already-budgeted expenses in the General Fund in 2020. $320,367 in funding was granted of the $388,000 available in a previous round of funding. One nonprofit chose to return funding from Round 1, leaving $77,663 in funding available for a second round of grant making.

“The City of Helena is pleased to continue supporting our local nonprofits through this wonderful partnership with The Helena Area Community Foundation,” says Helena Mayor, Wilmot Collins. “Our nonprofits not only provide critical services to our community, but they also contribute so much to our vibrant culture. I am excited to see the good work that results from this funding opportunity.”

“HACF is honored to continue to work with the City of Helena,” says Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation. “Our local nonprofits need all the support we can give them, especially during times like this where inflation and workforce issues are creating additional challenges. Seeing our city government prioritize the needs of the nonprofit community is heartwarming and exciting.”

For more information on this and other funding opportunities, visit HelenaAreaCommunityFoundation.org.