Helena Nuggets gift cards support local businesses

HELENA -- As local businesses try to recoup sales lost over the course of this year, an initiative in Helena is seeking to help get people downtown.
Downtown Helena Nuggets are gift cards with no fees attached, specifically for local businesses in the capital city.
It is no secret businesses across Montana have taken a major hit since March. Now with the holidays here, Mike Rooney, the man behind the nuggets knew something had to be done.
“We’re just really trying to focus on shop local, shop now,” Rooney said. “Really, get local businesses to reach out to locals in Helena to shop early. Don’t wait until Black Friday, don’t wait until Christmas, get it now to support these businesses cause then we go into January, February, and March which are the doldrums.”
It is not an entirely new concept. Rooney took notice when other places around the state started doing something similar.
“Bozeman has been doing it for about 10 years now,” Rooney said. “We originally had gift cards but with gift cards...while in theory it was great, in practice it was hurting our businesses because they had to set up their point of sale systems.”
Right now, 22 businesses are accepting nuggets, most of which are located along Helena’s walking mall. And while it may be the perfect season to go shopping…it is also the perfect season to be giving.
“There is no timetable,” Rooney said. “We’re trying to make sure this is an inclusive program for people shopping, businesses, and the bank as well. You’re not going to lose money when you hold on to these denominations for a longer time.”
For businesses, these nuggets are a cash-for-cash transaction, and Rooney says they are working with Valley Bank to reimburse businesses for the nuggets. These nuggets can be bought on N Jackson Street between Great Divide Cyclery and Crosscurrents, or the Valley Bank branch on Fuller Ave.
Now, there is an additional twist to these nuggets... If you know a certain someone who might have racked up a few parking tickets over the last few months …Downtown Helena says these nuggets can be used to pay those fines.
The full list of participating businesses can be found here.