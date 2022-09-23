HELENA, Mont. - In honor of late Assistant Chief Curt Stinson, the Helena Police Department (HPD) is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Oct. 11.

Curt passed away after battling cancer in October of 2021.

“...[Curt] was a huge advocate for donating blood and getting people who normally do not donate, to actually donate. Curt will forever be remembered here at the Department, and I believe this is an excellent way to not only honor Curt and his service to the Helena Community, but also help those in need of blood donations,” HPD wrote.

This is the first event the HPD is planning on hosting every year.

The drive will be held at the Helena Police Department Training Room, 406 Fuller Ave., from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Oct. 11.