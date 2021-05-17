Helena PD issue Missing Endangered Person Advisory

HELENA, Mont. -- Helena police are searching for 59-year-old Phillip James Pierre Jr. after he went missing late last week.

Pierre is a 59-year-old Native American male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing when he went missing, but Pierre has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs and chest, according to Helena PD.

His tattoos include two feathers with a heart and rose on his right forearm, a tiger with skulls also on his right arm, and a heart with rose and spade tattooed on his left calf. He also has roses, a tribal design, and a heart tattoo on his chest, per a press release.

He was last heard from on Thursday, May 13th around 5:30 p.m. in Helena. At the time of last contact, he had just traveled from Missoula to Helena but left all of his medication and personal belongings in Missoula.

Pierre suffers from several medical conditions and without those medications, police say there is concern for his well-being. If you have any information, please call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.