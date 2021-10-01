HELENA, Mont. - A 15-year-old boy has been reported as missing by the Helena Police Department.
Gage Zander Breneman is a 15-year-old white male, who is five feet four inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Gage was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweats and red Jordan shoes.
If you have information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Detective Nathan Casey at 406-447-8489, Detective McLean Peterson at 406-447-8471, or dispatch at 406-457-8865.