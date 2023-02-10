HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing cargo pants.

According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not missing under suspicious circumstances.

If you have information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.