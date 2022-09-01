HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is looking for a missing person.
Braiden Dobie was last seen on Aug. 31. No other information was given.
If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
