HELENA, Mont. - A 15-year-old has been reported missing out of Helena.
The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking for help in finding Parker Howard.
Parker is six feet, one inch tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to the HPD, he is not missing under suspicious circumstance.
If you have information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.