UPDATE:

The Helena Police Department says Katelynn Watkins has been located.

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old.

Katelynn Watkins is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing Lilo & Stitch sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

If you know Katelynn’s whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Corporal Lynette Flink at 406-457-8866 or lflink@helenamt.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.